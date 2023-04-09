Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 1,935 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

