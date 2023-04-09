Trellus Management Company LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Cameco accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

