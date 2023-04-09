iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 5.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.59% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $43,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $381,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

