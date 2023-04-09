iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

