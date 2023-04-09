Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

