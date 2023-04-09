Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

