Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,645 shares of company stock worth $7,538,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $108.72 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

