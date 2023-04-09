HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after purchasing an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

