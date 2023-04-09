Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 79,962 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,962 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

