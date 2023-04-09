Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,736 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $43,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $519.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

