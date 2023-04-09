Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after buying an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,518 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,009,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

