New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Altria Group worth $98,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.