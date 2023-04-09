New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Altria Group worth $98,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.
MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
