Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $379.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $406.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

