Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 0.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.