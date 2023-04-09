Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Reduced by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $45.35 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

