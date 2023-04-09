Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 118,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 38,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 379,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,596 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

