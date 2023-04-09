Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.