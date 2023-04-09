Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

