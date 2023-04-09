Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) will be announcing its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.80 million. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.28 million, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

