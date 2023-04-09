Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 15,165 Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 128.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 321,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

