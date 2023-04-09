485 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $451.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

