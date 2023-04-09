Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 1,894 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in NeoGenomics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NeoGenomics Profile

Shares of NEO opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading

