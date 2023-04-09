Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in LKQ by 432.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 453,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.41 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

