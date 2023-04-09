Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 62,842 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 29.1% during the third quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 398,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $967.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

