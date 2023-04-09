Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

SCHL stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

