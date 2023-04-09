Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.