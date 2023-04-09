Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 7,553 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. EnerSys comprises 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of EnerSys worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 102.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in EnerSys by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.3 %

EnerSys stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Stories

