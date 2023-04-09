Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $470.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

