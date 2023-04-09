Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products comprises 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,717,583,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DORM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Insider Activity

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $83.34 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

