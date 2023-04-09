380 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,540 shares of company stock worth $98,690,933 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE AZO opened at $2,530.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,468.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,415.22. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
