Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.23. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.