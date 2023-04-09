Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

