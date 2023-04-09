Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.