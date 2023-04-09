The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.27.

NYSE SCHW opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

