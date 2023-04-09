The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 190.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

