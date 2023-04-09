Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 113,180 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,180 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Omnicell worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1,722.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 355,831 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,502,000 after acquiring an additional 212,817 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

