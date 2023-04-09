Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

