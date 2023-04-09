Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

SYK stock opened at $287.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.26. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $290.12. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.