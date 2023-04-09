American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

