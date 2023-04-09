Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $323,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,854,000 after buying an additional 165,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $197.01 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

