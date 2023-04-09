Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,770,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,037,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:USB opened at $35.75 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.