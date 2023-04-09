Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

