Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.