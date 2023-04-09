GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

