Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $203.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $231.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

