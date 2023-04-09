Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

