D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 90 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.59.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average is $242.83. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

