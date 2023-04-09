Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 5.4% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.