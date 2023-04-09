QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Oak Family Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 4.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

