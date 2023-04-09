Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

