Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.6%

Lamb Weston stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

