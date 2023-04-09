Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

